BVT scandal: mystery surrounding the identity of “Alpha 77”

Who is "Alpha 77"?

A central topic on Monday was the identity of "Alpha77". According to chat logs, Ott had asked this user who was in the "Soko Tape". However, the witness could not remember whether he himself was "Alpha77" - although the corresponding number was saved under his name on Ott's cell phone. "We had several nicknames," said the ex-BVT officer. He knew about the composition of "Soko Tape" through chats on social media. There were also repeated jokes under nicknames about who was going there. "Nobody who can do anything is going there," was one of the comments.