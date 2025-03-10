First consequences
World Championships scandal: “…then you can bury ski jumping”
The manipulation scandal at the Nordic World Ski Championships, which ended on Sunday, continues to cause a great deal of excitement. Legend Sven Hannawald now finds clear words. (The World Championship scandal was also a big topic on "Krone oder Kasperl" - watch the video above)
Former German star jumper Sven Hannawald even goes so far as to worry about his sport. "In my worst nightmare, I would never have thought it would come to this. I hope that all decision-makers will finally wake up and come up with rigorous regulations. Otherwise you can bury ski jumping in two years," the 50-year-old told the "Bild" newspaper.
Anonymously filmed videos leaked to the media have been causing a stir in ski jumping since Saturday. The footage shows how the Norwegian team, in the presence of head coach Magnus Brevig, manipulated the competition suits in an inadmissible manner. The hosts sewed a stiff band into their suits, giving them a wingsuit effect after the jump. The original second-placed Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were subsequently disqualified from the large hill individual competition.
Federation's main sponsor withdraws
The FIS set up a commission of inquiry to find out whether other ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions were affected. Norway's sports director Jan Erik Aalbu welcomed the investigation: "We will of course cooperate fully." Aalbu announced consequences and did not rule out the possibility that someone could lose their job before this week's Raw Air competitions at Holmenkollen in Oslo.
At least money has already been lost in the association, as one of the six main sponsors of the Norwegian Ski Jumping Association is withdrawing from the sponsorship agreement with immediate effect, wrote "VG". It is not compatible to have the logo on the jerseys of a team that cheats, according to the now former supporter, a law firm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
