"Just fell out"
Amanda Seyfried: Breast mishap at awards ceremony
Amanda Seyfried has now revealed that she once had a rather embarrassing outfit mishap at the Critics Choice Awards. The breast mishap happened during a conversation with colleague Glen Powell, of all people, when her dress literally "fell apart".
"My breasts fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards," Seyfried revealed to People magazine.
"Started to fall apart"
How did it happen? "I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I had my stylist put it on before I went, just for fun. It was kind of sewn together and was really starting to fall apart."
The dress literally fell off her at the awards ceremony, and there was even an interview in which Amanda mentioned that her dress had already tried to fall off.
Powell "wasn't looking"
"I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner next to my table and we were joking about something and I lifted my arms and my boobs were just out," Seyfried described. "My dress was falling apart. We were both screaming, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me up."
However, the Hollywood beauty noted that Glen wasn't looking: "He wasn't looking ... I don't think so. Neither of us were expecting it, but the dress had really just given up." She ended up having to borrow someone's jacket to cover up the mishap with her vintage dress, Seyfried laughed.
