ÖVP remains the clear number 1 among Lower Austrian farmers

An audible sigh of relief went through the ranks of the Lower Austrian Farmers' Association on Sunday evening. The nervousness ahead of the Chamber of Agriculture election was palpable. But after the count, the black farmers' representatives' claim to power is unbroken: 82 percent means a slight drop of just under 3 percent, but the farmers' association now has 32 of 36 representatives in the plenary assembly, the president, both vice-presidents and all 21 chamber heads and their deputies at district level.