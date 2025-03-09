Vorteilswelt
Former 007:

Pierce Brosnan speaks out on Bond’s future

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 17:45

Actor Pierce Brosnan (71) hopes that the James Bond film series will be treated with respect after the takeover by Amazon. The former 007 actor told the British "Telegraph" after long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of the franchise.

0 Kommentare

He had suspected this for a while, Brosnan told the newspaper. But he thinks it's the right decision for them. "It takes great courage for them to let go." He said he hoped the work and the character would be treated with dignity, imagination and respect.

Proud to be part of the legacy
The Irish actor played the secret agent from 1995 to 2002. He is proud to be part of the Bond legacy and of the films he made with Broccoli and Wilson. In a world that is changing so quickly these days, change also comes with a certain amount of regret.

Who will be the next Bond?
There has long been speculation about the future of the popular film series. The company Amazon MGM Studios, which has been a 50 percent shareholder since 2022, will be in charge in the future. The move is considered controversial among fans. Critics fear that the series could be sold off.

It is still unclear who will succeed the current Bond Daniel Craig. The media has repeatedly speculated about possible candidates. Australian Chris Hemsworth is considered to be the hottest favorite. 

The Telegraph wrote that Brosnan thinks he should be British. After the takeover was announced, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked his followers on the short message service X who should be the next Bond.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

