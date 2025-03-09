Major call for applications
Tyrolean State Conservatory gets new director
With the retirement of Nikolaus Duregger, the post of Director of the State Conservatory will become vacant. His current deputy Max Bauer will take over on an interim basis. In the meantime, the position is being advertised internationally.
The Tyrolean State Conservatory is getting a new director: when Nikolaus Duregger, director of the conservatory since 2007, retires, his current deputy Max Bauer will take over this role on an interim basis. The management of the conservatory will now be advertised internationally in accordance with appropriate pedagogical and artistic standards and will be filled definitively in 2026.
The Tyrolean State Conservatory is the place to go for outstanding musical talent and is therefore the most important music education institution in Tyrol.
Bildungslandesrätin Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP)
Bild: Birbaumer Johanna
Cornelia Hagele, State Councillor for Education, recently welcomed the new director to the provincial parliament in Innsbruck to officially confirm his appointment: "The Tyrolean State Conservatory is the place to go for outstanding musical talent and is therefore the most important music education institution in Tyrol. Great careers start here time and time again - artistic personalities are prepared for their careers here."
Max Bauer, a long-standing teacher at the conservatory, will take over the role of director for the coming months. He is a former orchestral musician with the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck. In addition to his teaching activities (professor of clarinet), he was also head of the Precollege and the Instrumental Pedagogical Studies (IGP studies in cooperation with the Mozarteum University Salzburg).
