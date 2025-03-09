Vorteilswelt
Not wearing a seatbelt

Drunk driver drove off the highway in Tyrol

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 10:00

A terrible accident on Sunday night on the Inntal highway in the municipality of Ampass (Innsbruck-Land district). A 39-year-old local man left the road and crashed into an impact absorber. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured. 

The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. when the 39-year-old was traveling west in his car from Hall. At the exit of the Ampass turnaround, he left the road on the right for an unknown reason and crashed into a crash barrier without braking.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and showed clear symptoms of alcoholism.

Die Polizei

Not wearing a seatbelt
His vehicle then turned 180 degrees and came to a standstill against the direction of travel. On impact, the man's head was thrown against the windshield. "He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was clearly showing symptoms of alcoholization," said the police.

Rescue to the clinic
Oncoming road users provided first aid. The 39-year-old was taken to Innsbruck University Hospital by ambulance and operated on there.

There were only minor traffic disruptions during the accident investigation and vehicle recovery. The Innsbruck professional fire department, the ambulance service and an emergency doctor as well as an employee of the Plon building yard and the police were deployed.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
