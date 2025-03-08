Trump: "Not a single Hamas member will be safe"

The first phase began on January 19 and ended on March 1. During the six weeks, Hamas handed over 33 hostages, including the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham and eight dead. In return, around 1800 Palestinian prisoners were released. Despite the end of the first phase of the ceasefire, the fighting has not yet flared up again. However, the threats from US President Donald Trump, who said a few days ago: "Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do what I say.", have not been too helpful. The terrorist organization also responded with a harsh threat: they would murder the remaining hostages if the situation for the Palestinian population worsened.