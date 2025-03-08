"Went through hell"
The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas expired last weekend. So far, the parties to the conflict have been unable to agree on an extension of the agreement. But it could soon be too late for the Israeli hostages still remaining in the Gaza Strip. More than 50 hostages who have already been released have now appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
They are calling on the head of government to fully implement the ceasefire agreement with the Islamist Hamas. "We who have lived through hell know that a return to war is life-threatening for those left behind," a group of 56 released hostages said in an open letter on Instagram on Friday evening. "Implement the agreement in full and in a single step," they demanded of Netanyahu.
Yarden Bibas is also among the signatories. His German-Israeli wife Shiri Bibas and their children Kfir and Ariel became a symbol in Israel for the brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Shiri Bibas, Kfir and Ariel were killed in the Gaza Strip.
Trump: "Not a single Hamas member will be safe"
The first phase began on January 19 and ended on March 1. During the six weeks, Hamas handed over 33 hostages, including the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham and eight dead. In return, around 1800 Palestinian prisoners were released. Despite the end of the first phase of the ceasefire, the fighting has not yet flared up again. However, the threats from US President Donald Trump, who said a few days ago: "Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do what I say.", have not been too helpful. The terrorist organization also responded with a harsh threat: they would murder the remaining hostages if the situation for the Palestinian population worsened.
According to Israel, it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April. Hamas, on the other hand, is calling for a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war. Of the 251 people who were taken hostage in the Hamas attack, 58 are still in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli military, 34 of them are dead.
