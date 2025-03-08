CDU/CSU and SPD now begin coalition negotiations

The coming days will be decisive

While Berlin is arguing over the wording, the world is changing. Donald Trump is calling NATO into question, Russia is testing Europe's borders and the German economy is in crisis. Merz wants to spend more money on defense - but how this is to be compatible with the debt brake remains unclear. Merz has signaled a willingness to talk about this. The coming days will be decisive. Will Merz and Klingbeil succeed in finding a basis for a stable coalition? Or will the differences remain too great? If the coalition fails, there is a threat of new elections - a nightmare for the SPD.