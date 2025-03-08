Agreement reached
CDU/CSU and SPD now begin coalition negotiations
The pace of German domestic politics remains very high. Two weeks after the federal elections, the SPD and CDU/CSU have successfully concluded their exploratory talks and will reportedly begin coalition negotiations as early as next week.
Agreement has been reached on a whole range of issues, said CDU leader Friedrich Merz on Saturday, who, like the leaders of the CDU and SPD, is now recommending the start of coalition talks. Following the start of the exploratory talks last Friday, the Union parties and the Social Democrats very quickly agreed on a huge financial package by Tuesday in order to have more money available for defense and investments in infrastructure. The exploratory talks then began on topics such as migration and citizens' income, where the CDU/CSU is pushing for a change in policy.
The SPD's red line
During the election campaign, Merz had announced that he would consistently prevent illegal entry. The SPD rejects de facto border closures. Party leader Lars Klingbeil drew a clear red line here. However, everyone is aware that something needs to change in asylum policy.
At the same time, the CDU/CSU is exploring cooperation with the Greens in the Bundestag. The reason for this is the debt-financed billion-euro package for defense and infrastructure, which cannot be passed without a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag. The Greens are demanding that climate protection measures be included in the package - a demand that is causing unrest within the CDU/CSU. This is because the CSU has rejected cooperation with the Greens from the outset. A power struggle within the CDU/CSU is therefore inevitable.
The coming days will be decisive
While Berlin is arguing over the wording, the world is changing. Donald Trump is calling NATO into question, Russia is testing Europe's borders and the German economy is in crisis. Merz wants to spend more money on defense - but how this is to be compatible with the debt brake remains unclear. Merz has signaled a willingness to talk about this. The coming days will be decisive. Will Merz and Klingbeil succeed in finding a basis for a stable coalition? Or will the differences remain too great? If the coalition fails, there is a threat of new elections - a nightmare for the SPD.
Merz has a choice: will he lead the party into a new era as a determined chancellor? Or will he fail due to the contradictions of his own party and political reality? One thing is certain: the time for party tactics is running out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.