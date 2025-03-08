Burning car triggers huge forest fire in Lower Austria

9000 helpers in action in 2021

A few years ago, a devastating forest fire in the district had already claimed the lives of the emergency services for days: On October 25, 2021, it started burning on the so-called Mittagsteig in Hirschwang in the market town of Reichenau an der Rax and the fire spread extremely quickly - from five to around 115 hectares within ten hours. According to the fire department, the steep and rocky terrain turned into one of the most complex forest firefighting operations of recent decades. A total of almost 9,000 helpers were on site. The fire was only declared "out" on November 6, 2021. It was assumed to be arson, but a perpetrator has not yet been identified.