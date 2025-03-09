United in their love of Italy and the Ländle

As mayor... you naturally have a lot of responsibility. I believe that one of the most important skills of a mayor is active listening. That way you understand what is important to the population and can use this input.

The Bludenz city council... has done a good job in recent years. Nevertheless, the "Neos view" is clearly missing on some issues. Be it in dealing with finances or unconditional transparency.

Do you watch political TV debates? Whether it's the National Council, European or municipal elections, I hardly ever miss a TV debate. This also has to do with the fact that it is very important to me to be able to understand other points of view and I like to form my opinion from as many perspectives as possible.

What does your smartphone need the most battery for? Short messaging services and social media take up most of my time. A lot of the content I consume is political.

Have you ever smoked weed? I also answer this question honestly and transparently with a yes! I didn't miss out on this experience on my vacation to Amsterdam a few years ago.

Which countries have you traveled to that have left a lasting impression - and why? I probably feel most connected to our Italian neighbors, as I am not only fascinated by the history here, but also by the food. I also took away some wonderful impressions from the Netherlands, where the people were always open and incredibly friendly.