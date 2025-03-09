Bludenz candidates
United in their love of Italy and the Ländle
Four men are vying for the office of mayor in Bludenz: Simon Tschann, Mario Leiter, Joachim Weixlbaumer and Ricardo Grießer. They answered political and non-political questions for the "Krone".
If Mayor Simon Tschann and his three challengers Mario Leiter, Joachim Weixlbaumer and Ricardo Grießer had to agree on a vacation destination, the trip would probably be to Italy. All four mayoral candidates appreciate the cultural diversity and culinary delights that "Bella Italia" has to offer.
Simon Tschann, Bludenz People's Party
As mayor... I am there for all the people of Bludenz with all my heart and soul - full of passion and a good portion of common sense.
The Bludenz town council... should not be a stage for arguments, but a place where solutions are found. Politics is there for the people and we pull together - because it's about "üserBludaz", not party programs.
Do you watch political TV debates? Of course, but I often think to myself: less bickering and more plain speaking would be better. In the end, it's about who really does what for the people - and not who can talk best.
What does your smartphone need the most battery for? For WhatsApp, calls and social media - quite simply because a direct line to people is important to me. I want to know what moves people and what's going on in our city.
Have you ever smoked weed? As a young boy, I smoked vines - it gave me a terrible headache.
Which countries have you visited that have left a lasting impression - and why? Professionally, Denmark impressed me in terms of infrastructure and education, the Netherlands in terms of cycling. Privately, it was Styria, the Weinviertel and, of course, Italy and France - especially when it comes to viticulture. And here, by the way, I learned that good wine takes time - just like good decisions.
It remains to be seen how long the "journey" will be for the people of Bludenz until it is clear who will steer the fortunes of the Alpine town for the next five years. In the last municipal elections, the ÖVP candidate had to face a run-off against SPÖ regional party leader Mario Leiter. In 2015, Mandy Katzenmayer came out on top with 3389 votes (54.56%) ahead of Mario Leiter with 2823 votes (45.44%). In 2020, Simon Tschann won 3512 votes (51.63 percent) in the run-off. Mario Leiter received 3290 votes (48.37 percent). The probability that the people of Bludenz will make another pilgrimage to the polling station on March 30 is therefore high.
Mario Leiter, Team for Bludenz
As mayor ... I will do my utmost for my home town.
The Bludenz town council... is an important political decision-making body made up of people who care about our town.
Do you watch political TV debates? I always find political discussions exciting and enjoy watching them on TV. However, I haven't had much opportunity to do so recently as I've been spending a lot of time in Bludenz visiting local people. In this case, a personal conversation beats any TV debate.
What does your smartphone need the most battery for? I definitely need the most battery for making phone calls and writing messages. I'm a very sociable person and enjoy talking to others.
Have you ever smoked weed? I can answer that succinctly with no - and I won't in the future either.
Which countries have you traveled to that have left a lasting impression - and why? In addition to European vacation destinations such as Italy, Greece and Spain, I have traveled to the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Asia, including countries such as Thailand and Indonesia. Everywhere is interesting, impressive and culturally diverse. But nowhere is it more liveable than here in the Ländle.
For Joachim Weixlbaumer (FPÖ) - he won 3.47% in the 2020 mayoral elections - the aim should be to achieve another decent result for the Freedom Party in the simultaneous election of city representatives. The "Ibiza" aftermath brought the Bludenz FPÖ a sad 4.95% and just one mandate in 2020.
Joachim Weixlbaumer (FPÖ)
As mayor... what counts for me are the people of Bludenz. More citizens, fewer masters - that is my approach. I rely on a direct exchange at eye level with the population. Together we can move Bludenz forward.
The Bludenz town council... needs a strong liberal voice for the people of Bludenz. A strong voice for more security, for more affordable housing and for the positive development of our hometown.
Do you watch political TV debates? Even if it sometimes puts a strain on my nerves, I particularly enjoy watching two-way confrontations. I also look beyond the country's borders because these debates always include interesting proposals and ideas.
What does your smartphone need the most battery for? Because I make a lot of calls at work.
Have you ever smoked weed? That was decades ago. The effect was obviously such that I haven't been tempted to repeat the "experience" since.
Which countries have you traveled to that have left a lasting impression - and why?
I love Italy and the great history and culture of this country, which can still be experienced and felt in every corner today - not to mention the food. I was also fascinated by Canada, the vast expanses and untouched natural diversity. I enjoy getting to know foreign countries, but I also love coming back to the most beautiful country in the world - my home country of Austria.
In 2020, Neos - then still under top candidate Maximilian Fritsche - missed out on a place in the city parliament with 2.11%. Accordingly, for Ricardo Grießer and his fellow campaigners, it is likely to be less about the direct mayoral election and more about the number of seats in the city council.
Ricardo Grießer (Neos)
As mayor... you naturally have a lot of responsibility. I believe that one of the most important skills of a mayor is active listening. That way you understand what is important to the population and can use this input.
The Bludenz city council... has done a good job in recent years. Nevertheless, the "Neos view" is clearly missing on some issues. Be it in dealing with finances or unconditional transparency.
Do you watch political TV debates? Whether it's the National Council, European or municipal elections, I hardly ever miss a TV debate. This also has to do with the fact that it is very important to me to be able to understand other points of view and I like to form my opinion from as many perspectives as possible.
What does your smartphone need the most battery for? Short messaging services and social media take up most of my time. A lot of the content I consume is political.
Have you ever smoked weed? I also answer this question honestly and transparently with a yes! I didn't miss out on this experience on my vacation to Amsterdam a few years ago.
Which countries have you traveled to that have left a lasting impression - and why? I probably feel most connected to our Italian neighbors, as I am not only fascinated by the history here, but also by the food. I also took away some wonderful impressions from the Netherlands, where the people were always open and incredibly friendly.
The Greens - ahead of the FPÖ in 2020 - are not standing in these elections in the Alpine town.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
