Alarm in Innsbruck
Many prison officers are heading for burnout
A survey conducted behind the walls of Innsbruck prison paints a current picture of the mood of the staff. One thing is clear: the shoe pinches in many places! The "Krone" knows all the details and also knows what those responsible are now going to do about it.
In spring 2024, all employees at Innsbruck Prison took part in an online survey on mental stress. Participation was open to all staff and was anonymous. "The response rate was 51% and the results were presented to the entire staff," Sina Bründler, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, informed the Krone.
A further evaluation was carried out over the summer with the involvement of the respective division heads. The results were then processed in the steering group and appropriate measures were developed, derived and implemented. One of the first measures to reduce the workload was the project to reduce weekend shifts over the summer of 2024, as reported in the Krone.
New internal communication channels and processes are already being implemented, such as the integration of new meetings into team structures, an internal newsletter and new protocol requirements in meetings and times for "trouble-free" administrative tasks.
New working group starts work in spring
"To further address some of these issues, it was decided to set up an optimization working group in spring 2025. Twelve civilian and executive employees have expressed their interest in participating. The start of this working group is planned for April/May 2025," explains the spokesperson, adding: "Overall, this process contributes to promoting employee satisfaction on several levels through targeted measures and avoiding health risks."
Desire for improved communication
At this point, it is of course interesting to see what the specific results of the survey look like. Where do employees feel the shoe pinches? What do they criticize? What do they praise?
Signs of stress were noted in the departmental area in particular.
Sina Bründler, Sprecherin des Justizministeriums
"The respondents would like to see a better organization of services and working conditions as well as an improved flow of information. The level of staff and inmates was also discussed. More participation in decision-making processes was also desired. Signs of stress were noted in the departmental area in particular," says Bründler. The clarity of professional responsibilities was mentioned as a positive aspect, as was the ability to plan time within the services, as well as the individual scope for action in most areas of work.
Burnout and the search for a new job play a role
The "Tiroler Krone" also consulted prison officers: "The results are devastating and sobering. The results show that a significant proportion of those surveyed are at risk of burnout and a large proportion would like to change jobs and are already looking for alternatives."
But that's not all: "There was also criticism that the flow of information from top to bottom does not work. The staff are also concerned about the fact that our prison is currently overcrowded. Prisoners are constantly being transferred to us in Innsbruck because there are currently building sites in other prisons, for example. In addition, the prisoners are becoming more and more conspicuous, which makes our job more difficult."
"We are not given clear guidelines"
The "inactivity on the part of the authorities in Vienna" also infuriates the officers: "We receive virtually no clear guidelines, which means that our management team's hands are tied to a certain extent."
On the other hand, there is praise for the new sports room within the prison walls. "It's really successful, it's been well received by us officers." Bründler also confirms this: "This also serves to increase employee satisfaction and maintain health and is another factor in employee welfare."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.