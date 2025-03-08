Due to blasting work
Reschenstraße closed between Pfunds and Nauders
Due to work for the Kanzelgalerie, the Reschenstraße between Pfunds and Nauders will be closed between March 10 and May 2 for blasting, drilling and removal work. After that, traffic will be routed in one lane. The construction project is intended to ensure greater safety.
After the winter break, work will resume on the B180 Reschenstraße. In order to ensure greater safety against natural hazards, the motto around the 400-metre-long Kanzelgalerie is "Please wait". The largest construction project in the country starts on Monday, March 10. The road will be closed to all traffic until 2 May.
The reason for this is blasting, drilling and excavation work. A bypass via Engadiner Straße or Martinsbrucker Straße is possible. Bus routes 210 and 273 will also be diverted via this route, according to the state.
With the construction of the Kanzelgalerie, we are ensuring that this connection will be safe to drive on in the coming years despite natural hazards.
LHStv. Josef Geisler
"The Reschenstraße is an indispensable transport link. With the construction of the Kanzelgalerie, we are ensuring that this connection will be safe to drive on in the coming years despite natural hazards," explains LHStv Josef Geisler. During the work in spring, a total closure was unavoidable for safety reasons.
Blasting necessary
"Before we can build the gallery, we have to create the necessary space in the rock and secure the rock faces on the mountain side. With rock faces up to 200 meters high, this is particularly difficult to implement here," explains Günter Guglberger, Head of Bridge and Tunnel Construction at the Province of Tyrol. Preparatory work for this was already carried out in the fall of 2024. A significant part of the safety work had to be carried out at great heights, hanging from ropes in all weathers, over a period of several weeks.
To ensure that traffic could at least be routed across the construction site in one lane with traffic lights during this phase, we built a second level below the existing Reschenstraße last fall.
Günter Guglberger, Leiter des Sachgebiets Brücken- und Tunnelbau beim Land Tirol
Single lane regulation
Once this work has been completed, the actual construction of the gallery will begin. "To ensure that traffic can be routed across the construction site in at least one lane with traffic lights during this phase, we built a second level below the existing Reschenstraße last fall," says Guglberger. The regulation is expected to last until fall 2026. After that, the road will have to be closed again for three months.
Facts about the construction project on the Reschenstraße:
- Boulders occasionally break loose from the steep, rocky terrain above the road, which can reach the carriageway despite rockfall protection nets
- Work on the 400-metre-long protective structure has been underway since August 2024
- 2,300 tons of steel, 16,000 cubic metres of concrete and additional protective measures such as nets in the rock and shotcrete on 10,000 square metres should ensure safety in the future
- Completion is planned for the end of 2026
- Around 40 million euros will be invested by the state
