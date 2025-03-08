Reschenstraße closed between Pfunds and Nauders

Blasting necessary

"Before we can build the gallery, we have to create the necessary space in the rock and secure the rock faces on the mountain side. With rock faces up to 200 meters high, this is particularly difficult to implement here," explains Günter Guglberger, Head of Bridge and Tunnel Construction at the Province of Tyrol. Preparatory work for this was already carried out in the fall of 2024. A significant part of the safety work had to be carried out at great heights, hanging from ropes in all weathers, over a period of several weeks.