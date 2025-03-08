“We have cracked the half a billion passenger mark”

"Krone": ÖBB is in a real dilemma: passenger numbers are exploding, partly due to the climate ticket, while delivery problems are leading to a shortage of materials and therefore full trains and delays.

Andreas Matthä: Passenger numbers have grown much faster than trains have been delivered. However, we flew in 30 trains last year. 2024 was therefore a good and challenging year. Our target for 2030 was to reach 500 million passengers. We've already achieved that and we've cracked the half a billion mark. Long-distance traffic was stable despite the flood damage on the western route. But for the first time since Covid, we have increased local traffic by ten percent. Working from home is likely to have declined in Austria and we were able to expand our services.