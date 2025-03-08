50 years of the BMW 3 Series: from niche to number one

Whether as an automotive star in TV crime dramas such as Derrick and Tatort, posing on the Kö and Kurfürstendamm or in Schwabing, in touring car races or as a company car with premium flair: the 3 Series boomed and thus initiated the development of competitors such as the Mercedes 190. After just six years, the 315-323i models became the first BMW model series to break the one million unit sales barrier and at the same time surpassed the already high bar set by its 02 predecessor. The first highlight of a best-selling career that continues to this day: with over 20 million units sold in seven generations, the BMW 3 Series is the world's best-selling premium mid-size model.