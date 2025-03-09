Bundesliga in the ticker
Hartberg vs Rapid – LIVE from 5pm
21st round of the Austrian Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg host SK Rapid. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
As an intermezzo between the Round of 16 of the Football Conference League, Rapid are fighting to finally secure a place in the Bundesliga Champions Group. The Hütteldorfer visit Hartberg today, a win would finally remove all doubts about their participation in the upper play-off, regardless of all other results. However, three days after the 1:1 draw at Borac and four days before the return match against the Bosnians, it is important to find focus.
Coach Robert Klauß will have to make do without the suspended Nenad Cvetkovic, while Isak Jansson is doubtful due to a shoulder injury. At least a slight rotation is to be expected compared to the performance in Banja Luka. "We have to see which players are fit so that we can put a good team out on the pitch," explained the German.
Klauß is bracing himself for tough opposition in Hartberg. "It's never easy to play there. They have quality, a good team and good processes," warned the 40-year-old. "We have to push ourselves to our limits to get a win, which is our goal."
Hartberg still winless in2025
However, Hartberg have been without a win in four games and are still without a league victory in 2025. If the trend continues, the champions' group will no longer be an issue for the eighth-placed team after this weekend. Coach Manfred Schmid's team still has a chance of finishing in the top six. They are five points off sixth-placed LASK.
"It's now about six points in the next two games, that has to be our goal. Above all, however, it's also about improving our performance," Schmid made clear. In the last home game before the points split, the fans should be given a win, said Dominik Prokop. TSV will be without Maximilian Fillafer following shoulder surgery. There is also a question mark over the injured Justin Omoregie.
