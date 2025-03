Danger of forest fires is acute

Federal forests also warn

Together with Andreas Gruber, head of the Austrian Federal Forestry Office, he therefore calls for particular vigilance. Even a spark - or a carelessly discarded cigarette - can trigger a fire with serious consequences. Both have drawn up a catalog of dangers. Central appeals: It is best not to have an open fire near woodland and not to park cars on dry grass, as exhaust systems or catalytic converters can all too easily ignite dry grass or biomass.