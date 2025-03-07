World Championships in Trondheim
Norwegian disqualified: ÖSV now has a chance of gold
World Championship hammer in Trondheim! The Norwegians, the heavy favorites in the combined team event, are only in fifth place due to a disqualification after the ski jumping. Austria goes into cross-country skiing as the leader and can suddenly dream of a gold medal.
Austria's Nordic skiers are still chasing their first gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. Will there be redemption on Friday afternoon?
The ÖSV combined athletes can dream of a big coup halfway through the team competition on the large hill. Fabio Obermeyr, Franz-Josef Rehrl, Martin Fritz and Johannes Lamparter are in the lead after the jumping!
Graabak disqualified
The quartet goes into the race two seconds ahead of Germany, with Japan in third place 28 seconds behind. And top favorite Norway?
The World Championship hosts are only in fifth position because veteran Jörgen Graabak was subsequently disqualified due to a binding that did not comply with the rules.
FIS Race Director Lasse Ottesen, himself a Norwegian, commented: "The disqualification is very regrettable, but our inspectors are doing their job. If the equipment doesn't comply with the rules, then unfortunately that's the way it is."
The Norwegians must therefore make up a gap of 1:42 minutes on Austria over the 4x5 kilometers in the cross-country ski run. The ÖSV aces should easily be able to defend this gap. However, a gold duel with Germany is in the offing.
Austria last won the classic team competition at the 2011 World Championships in Oslo. Back then there were even two and both times Mario Stecher sprinted down the German Tino Edelmann in the final meters.
Will there be a repeat today? The decision will be made from 3.30 pm - here in the sportkrone.at ticker!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
