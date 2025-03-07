Vorteilswelt
Successful investigation!

A luxury watch in their sights: the perpetrator duo failed miserably

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 12:19

Shock for a 72-year-old tourist in Vienna: the man was attacked on the street by two strangers in May last year. In the criminals' sights: the man's luxury watch. The police have now had a successful investigation.

The 72-year-old had spent a vacation in Vienna with his wife the previous year. As the couple were walking through the city center at noon on May 31, a brutal attack took place in Wallnerstraße. A stranger suddenly stormed up to the pensioner and tried to forcefully snatch his valuable wristwatch from the 72-year-old man. But he did not succeed.

Moments later, the perpetrator was assisted by an accomplice. But even in pairs, they failed to take the watch from their victim. The men then fled, leaving the 72-year-old with minor injuries from the robbery. 

Perpetrators part of a professional gang of robbers
The Vienna State Criminal Police Office immediately began investigations. In the course of the investigation, it emerged that the perpetrators were part of a professional gang. The investigators were also able to identify one member of the group: He was a 32-year-old Algerian who had been a lookout during the crime. He was arrested in France on the basis of an EU arrest warrant. 

The suspect was transferred to Vienna on Wednesday. During his interrogation, the man confessed and was taken to prison.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

