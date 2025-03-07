Gender comparison
Men cause far more fatal accidents
An analysis by the VCÖ of traffic statistics from the last four years has revealed shocking figures: Men cause twice as many road accidents with personal injury as women, and even three and a half times (!) as many fatal road accidents.
Based on data from Statistics Austria, the VCÖ reported that the difference between the sexes in terms of accident victims is greatest among 15 to 24-year-olds: in the past four years, four and a half times as many young men as young women were killed in road traffic accidents.
Deaths in road traffic
- From 2021 to the end of November 2024, 398 women and 1105 men lost their lives in road accidents.
- In the 15 to 24 age group, there were 41 female and 185 male victims.
- Among 25 to 44-year-olds, four times as many men were killed in accidents as women.
- In the 45 to 64 age group, there were three times as many male fatalities as female fatalities.
- In the 65-plus generation, the figures converge, with around one and a half times as many men dying as women.
"If men were as safe on the road as women, Austria would have already achieved its road safety target," said VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky: the number of road deaths should fall to below 207 by 2030. Last year, 349 fatalities were recorded on the roads across Austria.
From 2021 to 2023, men also caused almost 67,800 road accidents with personal injury, compared to 31,750 for women.
Drink driving and speeding more often "male" offenses
Around 85 percent of drunk drivers involved in accidents were men. "Both drink driving and speeding are offenses that are committed more frequently by men than by women," explained Jaschinsky.
However, there are also differences in mobility behavior: According to the VCÖ, women and men make roughly the same number of journeys, but overall women are more likely to walk, drive a car slightly less often and ride a motorcycle significantly less often. Women and men use public transport roughly equally.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.