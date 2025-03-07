"Salt in her wound"
Lopez beside herself over Affleck and Garner’s flirting
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were pretty flirty at their son Samuel's birthday party. The photos went around the world and sparked rumors. But one woman has been "furious" ever since: Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez!
For weeks now, J. Lo has been "not happy" that she constantly has to see photos of her ex-husband Ben Affleck beaming with happiness with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, the latest snapshots of Ben and Jen have now broken the camel's back for the sexy Latina, reported "Page Six".
Lopez can hardly stand photos
Seeing Affleck having so much fun with his ex and reading rumors that the Hollywood star could imagine a love comeback with Garner was like "salt in her wound", an insider told the celebrity website.
Lopez is really "angry" about the ex-couple's flirtations, the insider continued. It is hard for the 55-year-old to see her ex so happy right now, which is why the situation is "completely upsetting", the insider says.
Divorce recently finalized
Another anonymous source, on the other hand, refuted this. Lopez is far too busy working on her new Netflix film "Office Romance" to worry about her ex-husband's flirty photos. "She's totally focused on her life, on her growing and her joy."
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last August and chose the second wedding anniversary of all days to do so. The end of the marriage was finally made official in February.
Love comeback with Garner?
Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner in his first marriage. The marriage lasted 13 years. The Hollywood stars have three children together: Seraphina (19), Fin (16) and Samuel (13).
Although it was recently said that Affleck could well imagine getting back together with his ex, he can't hold out too much hope. So far, Garner's feelings are probably "not reciprocated", as an insider recently revealed. The actress is currently happy with her partner John Miller.
