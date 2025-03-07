Vorteilswelt
Uproar over Trump praise

Riot priest: “I want to stay until I’m 95”

07.03.2025 06:00

Controversial priest Roger Ibounigg calms down after his incendiary speech in the church in Pöllauberg (Styria): US President Donald Trump is not a moral role model after all. The pastor receives support from the mayor.

The recent riotous sermon by the pastor of Pöllauberg caused a stir beyond the borders of Styria: As reported, Roger Ibounigg first railed against the "gender craze", the rainbow flag, abortion and against bishops who did not stand against the zeitgeist during a mass celebration. He then praised US President Donald Trump to the skies, calling him an "instrument of God" and saw him on the verge of canonization.

Following a rebuke from the diocese ("absurd"), the 64-year-old has now rowed back: in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Ibounigg asserts that he was mainly referring to Trump's gender and family policy - "I can't possibly judge all of his political actions, for example with regard to Ukraine or Russia".

In general, Trump is "morally not a role model", says the clergyman, who has many supporters behind him: "We have never had such an influx in the church in three years." That's why the arch-conservative preacher won't be retiring this year - his 65th birthday: "I'll stay as long as people can stand me. Preferably until 95!"

Mayor stands by the pastor
Meanwhile, messages of solidarity come from many of the faithful, including Pöllauberg's mayor Gerald Klein (ÖVP): "We have the best understanding with the vicar, the cooperation always works wonderfully. I don't go to church every Sunday, but I go regularly." The head of the village does not wish to comment on Ibounigg's most recent statements.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
