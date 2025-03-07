Riot priest: “I want to stay until I’m 95”

The recent riotous sermon by the pastor of Pöllauberg caused a stir beyond the borders of Styria: As reported, Roger Ibounigg first railed against the "gender craze", the rainbow flag, abortion and against bishops who did not stand against the zeitgeist during a mass celebration. He then praised US President Donald Trump to the skies, calling him an "instrument of God" and saw him on the verge of canonization.