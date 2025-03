This on-ice Bull is the final piece of the puzzle

"We have a good system and I get the chances. The chemistry in our line is also getting better and better," said the 31-year-old, praising his teammates. Together, they can secure four series match points in front of their home crowd on Friday (19:15). However, the third success they need against the Hungarians will definitely not be a walk in the park. "They will certainly want to hit back, we have to be ready. This game will be a key factor in the series," analyzes "Kosma".