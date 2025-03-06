A breath of nothing
Emily Ratajkowski mega hot at Carnival in Rio
Emily Ratajkowski is currently making Brazil unsafe. And in Rio de Janeiro, the model beauty not only celebrated at the legendary carnival, she also showed a lot of skin.
Ratajkowski shared lots of photos from her trip to Brazil with her fans not only on her profile, but also in her Insta stories. And one look in particular caught the eye of the beauty's followers.
Hopefully nothing slips ...
Because while the 33-year-old lolled around in skimpy bikinis on the beach during the day, she almost skimped even more on fabric for a party in the evening (click on in the gallery).
Ratajkowski ended one of her vacation days in a glittering green look consisting of an XXS top with laces and a skirt that sat so low on her hips that you were worried it might slip at any moment and reveal intimate details.
Fans are thrilled
In the comments, Ratajkowski, who had put on more clothes for the carnival parade after all, was showered with numerous compliments for her sexy looks.
"Wow, wow, wow," wrote one fan. "Such a beautiful body," added another. And others sent heart and flame emojis to express their appreciation.
Irina Shayk danced along
Incidentally, Ratajkowski was not the only celebrity not to miss out on the carnival in Rio. Fellow model Irina Shayk even danced along to the big parade and showed off her exciting costume on Instagram.
"Pinch me, this is a dream. I can't believe this is real," wrote Bradley Cooper's ex on the photos, in which she can be seen wearing feathered headdresses and a glittery bikini.
