“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Damon is a nine-month-old husky who embodies everything you would expect from this breed: he is extremely sporty, intelligent and always ready for new adventures. He is always open-minded and friendly towards people and is also social with other dogs. The male dog walks well on the lead, but cannot yet be called off the lead. He still needs to be trained to stay alone, which is currently still very difficult for him. Who has enough time and energy to offer Damon a home where he will be kept busy and challenged?

Phone: 0732/247887.