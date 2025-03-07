Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
The two Shelties Nacho (6 years old, neutered) and Shirin (7 years old, will be neutered shortly) are a well-coordinated team that should not be separated under any circumstances. Nacho (pictured right) is a very shy male dog who is very much oriented towards Shirin. Shirin is a friendly and outgoing dog. Unfortunately, they have not had much contact with cats or small animals. They will be placed in a quiet place.
Pablo (1 year old) is a Scottish-Fold-BKH mix who unfortunately has health problems due to his breed. He is OCD-positive and the first joint changes are already visible. The cat is very self-confident and likes to decide for himself when and how much closeness he wants. We are looking for an owner who is prepared to meet his special needs and offer him a single place with the opportunity to go outside. Pablo gets on well with dogs. Phone: 0732/247887.
The two-year-old rabbit Zwergi is a little bundle of energy with a strong personality. Unfortunately, she didn't get along with the females in her previous group. That's why she is now being given to a home where she can slowly get to know a male partner. Zwergi is used to being kept outside and needs plenty of space to hop around and dig. Phone: 0732/247887.
Damon is a nine-month-old husky who embodies everything you would expect from this breed: he is extremely sporty, intelligent and always ready for new adventures. He is always open-minded and friendly towards people and is also social with other dogs. The male dog walks well on the lead, but cannot yet be called off the lead. He still needs to be trained to stay alone, which is currently still very difficult for him. Who has enough time and energy to offer Damon a home where he will be kept busy and challenged?
The female velvet paw Lexi (8 years old) used to live in an apartment with a second cat. Unfortunately, she was unclean there for years and urinated everywhere. Lexi was thoroughly examined by a vet at the shelter, but she is physically completely healthy. She must have been unhappy in her previous environment. This friendly and cuddly cat enjoys being close to people and will be placed in a home where she will be given attention and cuddles. She should also be allowed to go outside. Phone: 0732/247887.
Six-month-old dwarf rabbit Hubert is very bright and curious. The little fellow is being placed in a species-appropriate home with a partner. He should have an indoor enclosure with plenty of space to hop around, explore and dig. Phone: 0732/247887.
