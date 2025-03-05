Around 26,000 people affected
Ukraine displaced persons now without social security
It is a shock for thousands of Ukrainians who have found protection from the war in Austria: Around 26,000 displaced persons have no longer been entitled to statutory health insurance benefits since March 4. The regulation that provided them with free compulsory insurance has expired - and will not be extended.
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) warns: "As a result, the people affected (including children) lose their entitlement to benefits from statutory health insurance (medical services, hospital, remedies, etc.)."
Panic among those affected: What now?
ÖGK is trying to help with advice, but there is a great deal of uncertainty. The website states: "To prevent this from happening, there is a tolerance period of six weeks and various options for taking out insurance." But the fear runs deep. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the displaced persons have been protected by a federal government decree. But now it says succinctly: "This regulation is expiring and will not be extended."
Who is affected?
A total of around 26,000 people are affected - including children who could also be insured. This mainly concerns Ukrainians who do not receive basic income support. ÖGK assumes that they have enough money to insure themselves. But the reality is often different.
One example: "Krone" is aware of the case of a Ukrainian woman who lost her 25-year-old son at the front. Although she receives a small amount of support from Ukraine, she is far from rich. For her and many others, self-insurance is an almost insurmountable hurdle.
ÖGK provides tips - but the costs are high!
What can those affected do? ÖGK advises: "This depends on the life situation of the person concerned. Basically, the following applies: In certain cases, such as employment, compulsory insurance automatically exists for the person concerned (by law, without application). If this is not the case, an application can be made for self-insurance (several forms)."
But this is precisely where the problem lies: self-insurance is expensive! "The maximum monthly contribution for voluntary health insurance is: 526.79 euros (as of 2025)", according to the ÖGK. Although it is possible to reduce the contribution, proof of financial circumstances must be provided - for example through income tax assessments or savings account statements. For many displaced persons, this is an almost unmanageable bureaucracy.
Are there alternatives? Yes, but they are limited. Students and people in marginal employment have other options for self-insurance. But for most, the only option is the expensive one or the fear of being left without medical care in an emergency.
The situation is dramatic: thousands of people who have fled the war are now facing a new existential crisis. The clock is ticking - and the panic is growing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
