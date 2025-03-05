Ukraine displaced persons now without social security

Panic among those affected: What now?

ÖGK is trying to help with advice, but there is a great deal of uncertainty. The website states: "To prevent this from happening, there is a tolerance period of six weeks and various options for taking out insurance." But the fear runs deep. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the displaced persons have been protected by a federal government decree. But now it says succinctly: "This regulation is expiring and will not be extended."