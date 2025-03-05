Further prison sentences in abuse trial

Exploiting the state of defenceless girls

The public prosecutor's office had accused the majority of the accused of serious sexual abuse of defenceless or mentally impaired persons. The boys are said to have carried out massive sexual acts on the two heavily intoxicated girls in varying combinations. One of the teenagers had had the night off and invited them to a party at her place. The accused are said to have gradually joined them - and are said to have made the girls drunk with hard drinks and then taken advantage of their defenceless state.