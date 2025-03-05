Miz 800 V quickly full
Volvo ES90: Fine e-tourer – but something is missing!
With the ES90, Volvo wants to take electric mobility to a higher level. The SUV coupé saloon offers discreet luxury, plenty of space and, above all, a high charging speed.
Two key things stand out when you follow the developments at Volvo. Firstly, why is it that the manufacturer of all manufacturers, for whom the switch to electric drives cannot be fast enough, does not yet offer fast charging? And secondly, where are the estate cars?
For now, Volvo is coming around the corner with the ES90, a stately, exactly 5-meter-long saloon starting at 69,990 euros. And not that it is unaesthetic - the opposite is the case - but the estate is actually part of Volvo's DNA. It is outrageous that there is no new model in sight. But perhaps we simply have to think more globally now, because Volvo sells in particular in the non-station wagon markets of this world. And the truth as to why Volvo is reluctant to answer questions about the estate is probably due precisely to this global activity. It is not for nothing that the ES90 is also produced in China, more precisely in Chengdu. Volvo is no longer an independent company, but belongs to Geely.
So you have to console yourself with the fact that the four-door at least appeals to the senses with its sweeping, stylish glass roof and high waistline. The trunk holds 500 liters, enough space for a vacation trip. If you fold down the backrests, the volume increases to 1256 liters. It's a good thing that the Swedes chose the "hatchback" concept, however difficult this category may be to market in this country.
There is plenty of space
In addition to a control shelf and comfortable armchairs, the second row offers so much legroom (3.10 meter wheelbase) that it can confidently be described as First Class. However, the fact that there are no grab handles is an indication of saving money in the wrong place. Otherwise, the interior delights with its fine wood decor elements and restrained design language. But here, too, the touch craze is rampant. After all, it should always be possible to open a glove compartment with a physical button.
Let's return to the subject of travel, or rather vacation - which usually takes place further away from home. Long breaks on the way to the vacation destination are particularly annoying. With the ES90, long forced breaks should be a thing of the past, as the engineers have given it a fast-charging capability befitting its class. The large saloon is the first model of the brand to benefit from an 800-volt on-board electrical system. The result can be seen on the data sheet: Charging from 10 to 80 percent now only takes 20 minutes (instead of 30). In other words, the Volvo can recharge 300 kilometers of range within 10 minutes. A total of 700 kilometers (WLTP) is theoretically possible with one battery charge.
Power goes in quickly, out quickly and forwards quickly
Performance is generally an issue with the ES90, not just in terms of charging power. The price list includes three different drive variants. The basic model with a permanent synchronous motor on the rear axle comes with 245 kW/333 hp. The Chinese Swede with 480 Newton meters of torque should reach 100 km/h within 6.9 seconds. Two all-wheel drive versions (330 kW/449 hp and 500 kW/680 hp) complete the portfolio. The two-and-a-half-ton vehicle then needs 5.5 and 4 seconds respectively to reach 100 km/h. In addition, 670 or 870 Newton meters should ensure a very special level of sovereignty. However, the top speed is always 180 km/h.
The latest representative of the SPA2 architecture naturally also comes with countless assistants and high computing power. The safety sensors also leave their mark on the roof in the form of a not quite as stylish protrusion for the LiDAR unit as in the EX90.
And how well the entire assistance system works in practice will be revealed at the driving presentation. The ES90 is due to roll out to customers at the end of this year, so there is still a little time to make friends with the absence of the estate. It can already be ordered in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
