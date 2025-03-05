Volvo ES90: Fine e-tourer – but something is missing!

For now, Volvo is coming around the corner with the ES90, a stately, exactly 5-meter-long saloon starting at 69,990 euros. And not that it is unaesthetic - the opposite is the case - but the estate is actually part of Volvo's DNA. It is outrageous that there is no new model in sight. But perhaps we simply have to think more globally now, because Volvo sells in particular in the non-station wagon markets of this world. And the truth as to why Volvo is reluctant to answer questions about the estate is probably due precisely to this global activity. It is not for nothing that the ES90 is also produced in China, more precisely in Chengdu. Volvo is no longer an independent company, but belongs to Geely.