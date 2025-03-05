Nordic Combined
Medal winner is only a spectator in the team competition
This comes as a surprise! The ÖSV coaching staff in the Nordic Combined have decided not to include top skier Stefan Rettenegger in the team competition at the World Championships in Trodheim. The man from Salzburg struggled badly with the large hill in training.
As the overall World Cup runner-up in the previous season and seventh in the current winter, Stefan Rettenegger is one of the absolute world-class Nordic combined athletes.
He celebrated two bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships in Planica, and the 23-year-old was also part of the bronze quartet in the mixed competition in Trondheim.
Coaches nominated Lamparter, Rehrl, Obermeyr and Fritz
However, the Salzburg native was unable to qualify for the men's team. The coaching staff led by head coach Christoph Bieler nominated Johannes Lamparter, Franz-Josef Rehrl, Fabio Obermeyr and Martin Fritz for the competition on Thursday.
"It was a very difficult decision because Stefan has been an integral part of our team in recent years and because he also performed very well in the mixed team and compact competitions," explained Bieler.
"However, he didn't really get into the groove on the large hill and had great difficulties with the hill. He found it very, very difficult to build up a feeling. That's why the decision was made in favor of Martin, because he's a constant on the hill."
A bad day for the Retteneggers
For the Rettenegger brothers, it is therefore a completely used day. While Stefan has to watch, Thomas has already left. The older of the two fell during training and suffered a shoulder injury.
It remains to be seen whether former junior world champion Stefan will play in the singles on Saturday. "The decision is not yet one hundred percent. Stefan will do another training session on Friday. We will decide after the team competition whether other athletes will do the same," said Bieler.
"Based on his previous performances, we definitely want to give Stefan another chance. If his jumping performance improves, he is definitely a man who should be at the start on Saturday."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
