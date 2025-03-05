Cell phone tariffs: Spusu waives index adjustment

The demand for fast Internet is there, as spusu can see from the increased demand for 5G offers. Pichler recommends that frequent users switch to the latest generation of mobile communications, as network operators are increasingly withdrawing frequencies from 4G for 5G. Consultations are currently underway for the next frequency auction. According to Pichler, it is important that network operators continue to make their antennas available to users such as spusu at competitive prices. spusu uses the Drei network, explained the spusu CEO.