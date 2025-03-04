Cardiac arrest! 3-time Olympic champion dies

"The great son of the Chechen people!"

One of the first to offer his condolences was Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, where Saitiyev came from. "The great son of the Chechen people, our brother Buvaissar Saitiyev, has died! This is an irreparable loss for the whole country, for the world of sport, for everyone who knew this outstanding man," said Kadyrov.