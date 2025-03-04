Mozart would be delighted!

The Agili Digitos duo enchanted the audience with pieces by Schuhmann, Ravel and Mozart - which means nimble fingers! And with four hands to boot. "We are a well-rehearsed team - and have been for over two years," says Tin Šajinović (18). Together with Marie Wiesflecker (14), he won the hearts of the audience at the piano in the Alban Berg Saal. And that sounds award-winning! "We are happy to have made it through this section. A prize would be great."