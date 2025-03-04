Vorteilswelt
prima la musica

Mozart would be delighted!

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 21:01

Since Monday, the inner courtyard of the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA) in Ossiach has been filled with great sounds: prima la musica, the competition for young musical talent, is taking place!

Even Mozart, who calls the shots with his fellow composers in the time-honored monastery, would be delighted by so much sound magic. The state competition prima la musica, accompanied by the "Kärntner Krone", is in full swing!

Joy and sound acrobats also dominated Tuesday. Music school director Gernot Ogris: "Children, you are great! Your performance at the competition is the reward for all your efforts over the past few weeks." Chamber musicians for strings, piano, recorder, clarinet and trumpet set the tone.

"It's very exciting for us. My son suddenly developed a high temperature tonight," says Verena Vorauer from St. Andrä. The seven-year-old mastered his performance with a body temperature of 38 degrees. "I had to get there!" said the boy, who managed everything brilliantly! The jury, who judged the performances of the almost 400 children who performed on the three stages this year, had high praise for him.

The Agili Digitos duo enchanted the audience with pieces by Schuhmann, Ravel and Mozart - which means nimble fingers! And with four hands to boot. "We are a well-rehearsed team - and have been for over two years," says Tin Šajinović (18). Together with Marie Wiesflecker (14), he won the hearts of the audience at the piano in the Alban Berg Saal. And that sounds award-winning! "We are happy to have made it through this section. A prize would be great."

"We are proud of every single talent that has made it to the state music competition," says organizer Lisa Leitich. The great Mozart will continue to enjoy the performances of the young competitors until Saturday. Then the state winners and prizewinners will be determined and who will compete in the national competition in Vienna (May 28 to June 9).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
