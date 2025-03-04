Porsche acquires majority stake in Varta subsidiary

Porsche confirmed its intention to also acquire a stake in Varta in order to support the company in its restructuring. The plan provides for a reduction of the share capital to zero as part of the restructuring. This means that the free shareholders will lose all their money. The capital will then be increased again. This had triggered fierce criticism. The Varta restructuring is part of the German Restructuring Act StaRUG, which is intended to spare companies in crisis from insolvency proceedings.