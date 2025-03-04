Billion-dollar startup
German AI translator Deepl launches new function
The German AI start-up DeepL has unveiled a new translation function that offers interactive editing suggestions for even more accurate translation results.
The "Clarify" function actively involves users in the translation process and helps them to adapt unclear or ambiguous text passages according to their wishes, said the company's CEO and founder, Jaroslaw Kutylowski.
Strong competition
DeepL faces strong international competition. Google, for example, has Gemini, a large AI solution in its range that also supports translations. Microsoft also offers live translations for its Teams video conferencing application. However, the German company has also managed to keep up with Google Translate and other offerings from major US providers in the past.
Following a financing round in May 2024, DeepL is valued at 2 billion US dollars (1.9 billion euros). Germany's most valuable AI start-up recently expanded its product portfolio to include a real-time function for live translations and a writing assistant with artificial intelligence (DeepL Write Pro). Previously, DeepL had launched a new generation of its language model (LLM) to measurably increase the quality of its machine translations.
"Helps like a colleague"
AI is increasingly becoming an indispensable sparring partner in professional life, said Kutylowski. The "Clarify" function offers a personalized approach to interacting with the DeepL platform throughout the translation process. "You can think of it as a colleague who proactively engages users and helps them to polish their translations and achieve the high quality required for business communication."
According to the company, DeepL is used by around 200,000 companies and public authorities as well as millions of private customers in 228 markets worldwide. Founded by Kutylowski in 2017, the company now has over 1,000 employees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.