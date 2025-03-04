Jewish community calls for Rosenkranz’s resignation

Nazi devotional objects, weapons and ammunition found in Schimanek's possession

Alleged emails from Schimanek published by the Greens are said to prove, among other things, that he maintained contacts with the far-right German "Saxon Separatists". At Schimanek's former main residence in Langenlois, the police found Nazi devotional objects, weapons and ammunition. The property was also suspected to have served as a retreat for the German group.