Audi A6 Avant: Petrol station wagon with a bold appearance
Now that Audi has straightened out its nomenclatural aberrations, the A6 can now also come with a combustion engine and continue to be called that, although it is already available as an e-tron with an electric motor. In May, it will roll into dealerships as an Avant (i.e. as an estate).
What is surprising is not that it is not called the A7, but that the design is very different from that of the electric version. Sure, the radiator grille is not closed like on the e-tron, but beyond that, the entire front design is different. The radiator grille "opens its mouth" wide, flanked by dirt-catching textured plastic inserts and something that pretends to be a huge air intake, but in fact only merges into an air curtain. Even the headlight units are completely unique and, like the rear lights, stand out with creative lighting effects when required.
The rear view of the A6 Avant with combustion engine is just as unique - and it does it good! Where the e-tron has bulging, connected lights that are reminiscent of the handle of a shopping trolley, as in the new A5 Avant, the lights of the A6 are discreet and do not have a direct connection. However, this should not be missing and extends across the rear as a narrow light strip below the lights.
Unfortunately, they also meant well with the plastic at the rear and used honeycomb panels. But that is a matter of taste and is also common with other manufacturers. And then there's that spike hanging below the rear lights. The diffuser conveys sportiness, which some engines can probably also deliver with some emphasis.
In contrast to the drag coefficient of the Audi A5 Avant, that of the A6 is impressive: 0.25.
Hardly longer than the A5
With an overall length of 4.99 meters, the Audi A6 Avant is 60 millimeters longer than the predecessor model and only 15 centimeters longer than its little brother, the A5. The wheelbase is 2.93 meters (plus 3 cm compared to the A5), the width is 1.88 meters without mirrors (plus 2 cm compared to the A5). Depending on the engine, the luggage compartment can hold up to 503 liters, or 1534 liters when folded down. A rail system, the storage and luggage compartment package and a partition net are standard, as is the foot kick-activated electric tailgate. Good idea: the kick position is indicated by a projection light.
Interior from the A5
The cockpit design is essentially the same as that of its little brother, the A5. An 11.9-inch speedometer screen and a 14.5-inch touchscreen are combined into one unit, with an additional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, which is not visible to the driver. There are no real buttons, instead there are touch surfaces on the center console, on the steering wheel and on the somewhat overloaded function panel on the driver's door.
Engines partially mildly hybridized
In terms of engines, Audi has fortunately spared itself the hesitant 150 hp petrol engine from the A5. The drive range starts with the two-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which has to make do without electric assistance, but thanks to variable turbo geometry should still respond well and deliver a maximum torque of 340 Nm.
The equally powerful two-liter diesel has a 48-volt mild hybrid system, called MHEV plus. It consists of three main components: a 48-volt battery, the belt starter generator and the new powertrain generator with integrated power electronics and a 1.7 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. The drive train generator enables electric driving (e.g. when driving slowly in the city or on country roads) or supports acceleration with an additional drive torque of up to 230 Nm and up to 18 kW/24 hp. It can also recuperate up to 25 kW.
Unlike the base petrol engine, all-wheel drive is available as an option for the diesel instead of front-wheel drive.
The same mild hybrid system is also available for the top-of-the-range drive unit, the three-liter six-cylinder petrol engine with 367 hp. The all-wheel-drive vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.
Further engine variants will follow.
There is a choice of three chassis:
- the standard suspension, which is designed to be even more comfortable than its predecessor
- the sports suspension, lowered by 20 millimetres (standard with the S line exterior package)
- the adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, which is designed to provide a wide spread between high ride comfort and sporty handling.
Progressive steering is standard, while all-wheel steering is available as an option for the all-wheel drive models.
Prices and market launch
The price list starts at 66,200 euros for the base petrol engine. The diesel costs just under 3000 euros more, all-wheel drive a further 4000 euros extra. The provisional top model starts at 91,700 euros. With the exception of the top model, the prices are all more than 10,000 euros higher than the A5. The new Audi A6 Avant is being built at the Neckarsulm plant and will be launched at the end of May. The sedan will follow in the summer.
