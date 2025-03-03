Korinna Schumann
Red super minister must tighten the reins on asylum
Korinna Schumann takes over a monster department with labor and social affairs. She has to implement "integration from day 1".
The champagne corks will have popped loudly in the Ministry of Social Affairs. After many years, the department is returning to the trade union federation. However, 58-year-old Korinna Schumann is not one of the heavyweights of the trade unions. But she has an advantage: the women's chairwoman of the ÖGB and SPÖ parliamentary group chairwoman in the Federal Council knows the Ministry of Social Affairs like the back of her hand. She docked there as early as 1989, and for no less than 14 years she served as Chair of the Ministry's Services Committee.
The "red Hartinger-Klein"
However, her field of work is reminiscent of the super-ministerial portfolio of 2017, where the chaotic Beate Hartinger-Klein (FPÖ) failed: Labor, Social Affairs, Care, Health (here she is supported by a state secretary). Malicious tongues are already referring to Schumann as the "red Hartinger-Klein".
"Schumann will surprise"
Trade union colleague Josef Muchitsch is certain: "Schumann will surprise. She will quickly win people over with her down-to-earth attitude, understandable language and ability to work in a team." The trade unionist is passionate about social justice and women's policy. "She's not an emancipator, but a fighter for her ideals."
The biggest challenge: under the title "Integration from Day 1", asylum seekers are prepared for the job market. There are to be sanctions for those who are unwilling. Will a woman in red bring about a turnaround in integration policy?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
