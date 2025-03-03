Red super minister must tighten the reins on asylum

The champagne corks will have popped loudly in the Ministry of Social Affairs. After many years, the department is returning to the trade union federation. However, 58-year-old Korinna Schumann is not one of the heavyweights of the trade unions. But she has an advantage: the women's chairwoman of the ÖGB and SPÖ parliamentary group chairwoman in the Federal Council knows the Ministry of Social Affairs like the back of her hand. She docked there as early as 1989, and for no less than 14 years she served as Chair of the Ministry's Services Committee.