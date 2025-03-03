Bregenz got the win at the green table

On Monday evening, Senate 1 of the Bundesliga decided that the match "will be penalized 3:0 for SW Bregenz due to the unauthorized departure of the visiting team in accordance with Section 106 (1)", as stated in the league's statement. The home side were credited with the fact that the caller was immediately investigated and expelled from the stadium and that there was a decisive and immediate reaction and distancing of the club both in the stadium and on social media. The caller is also a mentally impaired person who does not belong to the Bregenz camp.