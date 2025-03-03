Penalty verified
Bregenz got the win at the green table
After the second division match between SW Bregenz and FC Liefering had to be abandoned in the 90th minute last Saturday because a spectator had racially insulted visiting players and thus caused the match to be abandoned, the Ländle club now had a happy ending at the green table after all.
On Monday evening, Senate 1 of the Bundesliga decided that the match "will be penalized 3:0 for SW Bregenz due to the unauthorized departure of the visiting team in accordance with Section 106 (1)", as stated in the league's statement. The home side were credited with the fact that the caller was immediately investigated and expelled from the stadium and that there was a decisive and immediate reaction and distancing of the club both in the stadium and on social media. The caller is also a mentally impaired person who does not belong to the Bregenz camp.
"We did our utmost and were not guilty of anything, so we didn't expect a different decision. The league made the right decision and we are happy about that, even though we would have preferred to finish the game on the pitch," said SW sports director Predrag Zivanovic.
Coach Regi van Acker and his team regained fourth place with the ultimately hard-fought victory over the young bulls, against whom Black & White would probably have won 2-0 in the normal way. This weekend, Bregenz will continue their hot sporting form when they host league leaders Admira Wacker on Friday evening (20:30).
