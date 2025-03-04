Expert Kenan Güngör
Upper Austria gets its own house rules for migrants
Even stricter rules are to apply to integration in Upper Austria in future: Governor Thomas Stelzer and Provincial Councillor Christian Dörfel (both ÖVP) are bringing a recognized expert to the Landhaus.
A prominent consultant will be in and out of the Linz Landhaus over the next few weeks: Governor Thomas Stelzer and Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel are engaging the expert Kenan Güngör to improve coexistence in Upper Austria.
Since the former provincial councillor and yesterday's new Minister of Economic Affairs, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, took over the social affairs department in 2021, the reins on integration have been tightened somewhat. Anyone who needs help, for example, has to learn German. Now Stelzer and Hattmannsdorfer's successor are to enshrine these obligations for good coexistence in the country in a kind of house rules.
Expert against the term Leitkultur
"A common foundation of values for Upper Austria as a country of togetherness. Those who come to us and seek protection and welcome here must also commit to this," say the two ÖVP politicians. Various affected groups should also be involved in the process, and there should also be a separate expert council.
Güngör and his team have until the fall to draw up the house rules, which will then serve as the basis for values courses. Interesting: Integration expert Güngör also worked for the government on behalf of the black former minister Susanne Raab (born in Ampflwang im Hausruckwald). However, the renowned expert resigned from his position following the debate on "Leitkultur" initiated by the ÖVP. He had taken offense at the term "Leitkultur".
