Several senior citizens robbed on buses and streetcars in Graz

Two Georgians were already arrested in Gleisdorf in November. Following a manhunt, the duo were taken into custody immediately after a crime. The 26-year-old and the 53-year-old are said to have been responsible for a total of 21 criminal offenses between July 2024 and November 2024. The two offenders also made negative appearances in Salzburg, Carinthia, Upper Austria and Lower Austria. They are now also in Jakomini correctional institution.