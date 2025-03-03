Allusion to Trump?
Oscars: O’Brien jokingly rebuked Sandler’s attire
Hollywood stars would have had the chance to attack US President Donald Trump head-on on Oscar night. After all, Sebastian Stan was nominated for his sleazy Trump impersonation in the biopic "The Apprentice - The Trump Story". Some of the moderations and speeches were indeed political, but they remained rather vague.
One person who made political allusions was presenter Conan O'Brien. "I think Americans are thrilled that someone is finally standing up to a powerful Russian," he said, for example, when talking about the first awards for "Anora". The sentence is a dig at US President Donald Trump and his attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The comedian and presenter also jokingly chided actor Adam Sandler for his outfit. He sat in the audience wearing shorts and a casual sweatshirt jacket. He said it was important to dress well for a night like this. This was possibly a reference to the scandal between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House on Friday. There, Selenskyj, who usually wears sweaters, was asked why he wasn't wearing a suit.
Brody spoke about uncontrolled hatred
Oscar winner Adrien Brody remained more general, but also expressed political criticism in his speech. "Once again, I am here to expose the ongoing traumas and effects of war and systematic oppression, of anti-Semitism, racism and foreign domination (...). I believe that if the past can teach us anything, it is a reminder not to let hatred go unchecked," said the actor at the end of his long acceptance speech.
There were also many comments on Trump and US politics in the award-winning films. Both "Anora" and "The Brutalist", for example, question the America of great differences between rich and poor. In both films, people from immigrant backgrounds fail to achieve the American dream. The filmmakers' sympathies clearly lie with the oppressed.
