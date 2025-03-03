Oscars: O’Brien jokingly rebuked Sandler’s attire

Brody spoke about uncontrolled hatred

Oscar winner Adrien Brody remained more general, but also expressed political criticism in his speech. "Once again, I am here to expose the ongoing traumas and effects of war and systematic oppression, of anti-Semitism, racism and foreign domination (...). I believe that if the past can teach us anything, it is a reminder not to let hatred go unchecked," said the actor at the end of his long acceptance speech.