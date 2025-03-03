Vorteilswelt
Vatican gives update

Seriously ill pope “slept well” again

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 09:39

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church "rested well throughout the night", one of Francis' spokespeople announced in the morning. Following a deterioration in his condition at the end of last week, the Pope's health is now "stable".

0 Kommentare

Francis has now been in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for more than two weeks - longer than ever before during his almost twelve years in office.

He is being treated in the hospital for bilateral pneumonia. He has not been seen in public since his admission.

Shortness of breath on Friday
On Friday, the Pope had another severe attack of shortness of breath. He seemed to be unable to breathe. He was then given mechanical ventilation.

On Sunday, the Vatican announced that Francis was later no longer dependent on mechanical ventilation. He was merely given oxygen therapy.

"Complex clinical picture"
However, the prognosis remains cautious in view of the "complex clinical picture". However, he has not suffered any further respiratory crises since Friday.

Gänswein prays for Francis
Archbishop Georg Gänswein, a long-time confidant of Francis' predecessor Benedict XVI, says he prays for the pontiff every day. "Like millions of people around the world, I pray for his immediate recovery," he explained in an interview with the daily newspaper "La Repubblica".

Georg Gänswein (Bild: dkro-admin1)
Georg Gänswein
(Bild: dkro-admin1)

"I turn to the Lord so that Francis' health is restored as quickly as possible and he can return to the leadership of the Church with more strength than before." Francis ́ voice is not only "of crucial importance" for the Church and all Christians, said the 68-year-old.

