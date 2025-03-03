Extreme rower drifting towards cyclone: rescued

The first person to row across the Pacific alone and without a stopover was Briton Peter Bird in 1982-1983. He is also listed in the Guinness Book of Records for this achievement. Bird was also in distress after 294 days at sea near the Great Barrier Reef, around 50 kilometers from the mainland, and was rescued by the Australian Navy. However, due to the proximity to the mainland, his undertaking was considered a success by the sport judges and the Ocean Rowing Society.