From door to door in the service of a good cause

A society in which people look out for each other

For Schmolly, the home collection is also a living example of a society in which people look out for each other: "As different as the social emergencies were and are, the experience over these 70 years is that living together in the neighborhood and in the communities is a matter of give and take. Sooner or later, everyone is dependent on help and everyone has something to give. This caring attitude towards one another in a specific situation makes a real difference in the lives of individuals and communities."