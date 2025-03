A strong game by Bregenz ended in chaos

Bregenz had just scored the 2:0 in a heated final phase, the last minutes of the game were characterized by fouls and other niceties. And then a spectator finally threw the game into chaos. The mentally impaired man, who does not belong to the Bregenz camp, insulted Liefering players in a racist manner - FCL coach Daniel Beichler pulled his team off the pitch. "This has nothing to do with sport, but after such an action we had to make a statement. That's why we didn't play on," said Beichler after the abandonment.