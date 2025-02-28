Biathlon
ÖSV quartet achieves a historic feat
It's done! Austria's top biathlon talents made their first appearance on the third day of competition at the Junior World Championships in Östersund, Sweden. In the mixed relay, Red-White-Red took a bronze medal behind Germany and France. The home team caused a real novelty.
Wilma Anhaus (USC Neukirchen), Anna Andexer (SK Saalfelden), Thomas Marchl (SC Kuchl) and Fabian Müllauer (HSV Saalfelden) brought joy to the Austrian delegation at the Junior Biathlon World Championships in Östersund.
The ÖSV quartet had no penalties in the mixed relay and finished in bronze place with ten reloads - 18.5 seconds behind the victorious Germans and 1.6 seconds behind France.
All four starters from Salzburg
The special thing about it: all four of them are competing for the Salzburg Provincial Ski Association - that's never happened before! "It was mega cool that we were able to defend last year's bronze medal," said Andexer enthusiastically.
The Pinzgau native, who had caused a sensation in the World Championship relay in Lenzerheide just a few days ago, remained flawless at the shooting range and was the fastest in her round. "It was brilliant that it worked out like that for me," she explained in the "Krone" interview. "That's really good for my self-confidence."
The final was not for the faint-hearted. Final skier Müllauer, who only needed one reload in the prone position, pushed the limit in the standing position and colored the black target white with his last reload.
Müllauer "glad that the last one fell"
"Wilma, Anna and Tommi did very well, then I was under pressure to bring it home," explained the 22-year-old. "I'm extremely happy that the last (shot) fell!"
"A brilliant day," said Andexer. Müllauer added: "For us as a team, the medal means an incredible amount." The pressure is clearly easing and the anticipation for the upcoming competitions is increasing.
And what's more: "An all-Salzburg relay team is not bad, I would say," Müllauer grinned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.