“Sometimes I’m afraid of myself”

Is the life of an artist an easy one? Do you actually earn a good living?

It's a challenging one! I only took the plunge late, in my mid-30s, put all my eggs in one basket and quit my office job. Being an employee has its advantages, you go to work Monday to Friday and get paid at the end of the month. I can organize it, but if I just lie in bed, no one will take it from me. And it's difficult because of course you also have phases when you're not creative at all or have no ideas at all and then, despite the internal pressure, you have to admit to taking a break. But you actually want and need to keep going. So there are months when I'm selling great and earning great money, and then there are months when there's nothing. And dealing with this balancing act is sometimes difficult.