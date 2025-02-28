New findings
Matthew Perry: 27 ketamine injections before death?
The American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry (54), known for his role as Chandler Bing in the cult series "Friends", was found dead in his hot tub in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. His death is attributed to the "acute effects" of the anesthetic ketamine. He is said to have received a total of 27 injections shortly before his death!
Perry had spoken publicly about his long-standing battle with alcohol and drug addiction. According to reports, he had undergone ketamine therapy under medical supervision due to depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.
Investigation not completed
One of his treating doctors already admitted his guilt in court in October. He admitted to having procured the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry. The sentence is to be announced in April. However, he is no longer allowed to work as a doctor and faces a prison sentence of up to ten years. Five other people - doctors, dealers and assistants - were arrested in connection with Perry's death.
How did the actor obtain drugs?
The search focused on the question of how the actor obtained the anesthetic ketamine, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death. The investigation had "uncovered a widespread criminal underground network", said public prosecutor Martin Estrada. The defendants had exploited Perry's addiction problems to enrich themselves.
Drug dealer targeted by the authorities
The new documentary "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy" reports that Perry was given 27 ketamine injections in just three days. He must therefore have been heavily sedated. The alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen", is also said to have been targeted by the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
