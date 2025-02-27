Rare Djokovic shoes are now up for auction

Vorteilswelt
27.02.2025 20:40

Tennis fans now have a sensational opportunity to acquire a particularly rare collector's item. From February 28 to March 11, special tennis shoes designed by Novak Djokovic to celebrate his record for the most weeks at the top of the world rankings will be auctioned off on "Catawiki". Only three pairs of this special edition exist. 

The ASICS Court FF Novak tennis shoes, as they are officially called, pay tribute to one of the greatest records in tennis. When Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's previous record of 311 weeks as world number one in 2021, three pairs of special shoes were produced with the symbol of Novak Djokovic and the number 311, also signed by the Serb.

ASICS produced special shoes for Djokovic in the Serbian colors. (Bild: user-166cdfacba4d/Catawiki)
ASICS produced special shoes for Djokovic in the Serbian colors.
(Bild: user-166cdfacba4d/Catawiki)
The number 311 is on the back right, with Djokovic's autograph underneath. (Bild: user-166cdfacba4d/Catawiki)
The number 311 is on the back right, with Djokovic's autograph underneath.
(Bild: user-166cdfacba4d/Catawiki)

He kept one of them, two others were raffled off by ASICS, and one of the winners at the time is now auctioning off his unworn copy on Catawiki. The auction starts on February 28 and runs until March 11, 2025. 

In the meantime, Djokovic has of course extended this record. The 37-year-old was ultimately number one in the world rankings for a total of 428 weeks. He also holds the most important records in tennis, above all 24 Grand Slam titles.

