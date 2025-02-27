Nephew (5) abused
“Destructive crime bordering on murder”
Trial in Eisenstadt: An uncle in southern Burgenland abused his two nephews several times. One still goes to kindergarten. Sometimes he was filmed. Sobbing, the pedophile accepted the verdict. It was too lenient for the public prosecutor.
The 42-year-old sat in the dock at Eisenstadt Regional Court and cried like a kindergarten child who had suffered terrible things. He, the uncle, had sexually abused his nephews (5 and 11) several times to satisfy his lust. Sometimes the man from southern Burgenland filmed the outrages on his cell phone.
Video camera mounted in (!) the toilet bowl
An incredible 229,000 images and 4300 videos with child pornography content were seized in his apartment. Not enough perversion: the man had installed a camera in the toilet bowl that he could switch on from outside.
"Did not stop childish curiosity"
During the first interrogation, the single worker had stated that the initiative for the acts had come from the children. "My only mistake was not stopping the children's curiosity!" In the courtroom, however, he said: "I did it 100 percent. Something like that is and remains unforgivable for all time. I deeply regret what happened."
Mother of the boys had no suspicions
The "secret" to which the boys had committed themselves was blown because the younger boy told two girls in kindergarten "what his uncle was doing to me". They turned to their mothers, who in turn informed the boys' mothers. The woman had never had the slightest suspicion.
"My crime is so destructive that I feel it borders on murder," stammered the accused, sobbing loudly.
A sex offender with insight into the crime
The senate of lay assessors considered "the decent way of life so far" and the remorseful confession to be mitigating factors. "It is rare for sex offenders to show such insight into the crime," said the chairwoman.
Appeal for annulment and appeal
The man accepted the sentence - seven years in prison and admission to a forensic therapy center - "as a matter of course". The public prosecutor immediately lodged an appeal for annulment and an appeal against the sentence. Each boy was awarded 3000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.
Father of the children had himself under control
After he had been handcuffed and the uncle had made his way out of the courtroom, he stopped briefly in front of his nephews' parents, who had watched most of the trial. "I'm so sorry," the 42-year-old concluded.
